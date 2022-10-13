How to Know If Your Colgate Products Were Recalled

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 different states after they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this recall applies only to products sold in Family Dollar stores. So far, there have been no reports of illness due to these products.

Colgate’s toothpastes, mouthwashes and other products need to be stored at certain temperatures, since making them too hot or too cold can render them useless or potentially harmful. Shipments of some products were stored outside those acceptable ranges on their way to Family Dollar stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

The impacted products are Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste sold in 2.1-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste sold in 4.2-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Mouthwash sold in 16 fluid ounce containers, Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste sold in 30-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh sold in 3.2-ounce containers and Colgate Optic White Stin Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint sold in 4.2-ounce containers. There are SKU number associated with each product listed on the FDA’s website, but there are no lot numbers or batch codes to further identify the recalled products.

It’s not clear what the risks of storing these products outside of their recommended temperature range actually are. So far, the company and the retailer have reportedly not received any complaints about the products or accounts of illness from customers. Customers with further questions are directed to call Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687. Customers in possession of recalled products can return them for a refund at the point or purchase, even without a receipt.

If you are experiencing any medical issues you believe are related to this recall, contact your physician immediately. For the latest updates on recalls, visit the FDA’s website or follow one of its related social media accounts.