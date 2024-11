How ‘Human Barbie’ Really Looks Without Makeup

Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova, aka “Human Barbie” is known for wearing special contact lenses and a lot of makeup that make her look like a real-life Barbie doll. But when all that makeup comes off, she almost looks average.

Since she started her modeling career, Lukyanova has taken a number of post-workout selfies, like the one below, without her signature look.

Lukyanova first made a splash on the scene back in 2007, when she won a worldwide beauty pageant in Russia. Her first appearance outside of Russia media was on the Jezebel blog, but was immediately met with skepticism by readers claiming her photos had been altered or that she had undergone massive plastic surgery. Other than breast augmentation, Lukyanova claims to have no surgeries to aid with her slim figure or facial features.

As of Dec. 2017, Lukyanova has over 150,000 YouTube Subscribers, 1.18 million followers on Facebook and 62,000 Instagram followers.

Photo: Instagram / @valerialukyanova_official