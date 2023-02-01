How to Get a Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Grabbing a bite of Taco Bell's famed Mexican Pizza has never been easier, and now, guests can save some cash while doing it. Just months after the fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain added the beloved dish to the permanent menu, allowing guests to order it whenever they want, Taco Bell is now giving fans the chance to grab a free Mexican Pizza.

According to Chew Boom, Taco Bell is currently offering a free Mexican Pizza with a minimum $15 purchase, but fans will have to act fast, as the offer expires today, Feb. 1. To score the awesome deal, guests simply need to download the brand's mobile app and place a Taco Bell order of at least $15 for delivery during the promo period. Once that is done, guests will qualify for a free Mexican Pizza. Per Chew Boom, the offer is limited to one use per registered app user and is not available for delivery orders placed outside the Taco Bell app.

That's not the only exciting news surrounding the fan-favorite dish. For a limited time, Taco Bell is offering The Ultimate Game Day Box at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide through Feb. 9. Aimed to help people take game day to the next level, the box includes Mexican Pizza and Crunchy Tacos, as well as Crispy Chicken Wings, which made their return to the fast food restaurant chain just to be included in the shareable box.

Originally debuting on the Taco Bell menu back in 1985, the Mexican Pizza consists of seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crisp "pizza shell" tostadas, then smothered in diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and a spicy pizza sauce. The pizza quickly became a fan-favorite, even gaining a cult following, and remained on the menu for several decades before Taco Bell made the controversial decision in November 2020 to remove Mexican Pizza from the menu. The move immediately sparked backlash and calls for Taco Bell to bring the Mexican Pizza back. One Change.org petition even racked up more than 200,000 signatures.

The backlash to the Mexican Pizza's removal was so strong that in May 2022, the Mexican Pizza returned to menus nationwide, a return that was short-lived after supplies sold out within just a matter of weeks. Amid the demand for the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell announced in August that the beloved item would return to the permanent menu nationwide.