Sister of ‘Horror House’ Mom Speaks out About Family History

The woman accused in California’s unraveling ‘Horror House’ story was not only an unfit mother, but reportedly, a bad daughter and sister as well.

The sister of accused Louise Turpin, Teresa Robinette, told WBIR-TV that even on their parents deathbed Turpin was unwilling to make amends.

“My parents before they died in 2016 begged to see her. Even on their on their deathbed they asked to see her,” Robinette said. “She didn’t even show up to either of their funerals. So we have really no connection with Louise in a long, long time since we were young.”

Robinette now lives in Cleveland, Tennessee, and said that the two had not spoken much at all since Turpin, now 49, moved out of their childhood home at 16 to marry David Allen Turpin, now age 57.

The years and distance did not stop the younger sister for feeling compassion for her relatives even as they were lead to believe that things were normal.

“Across the U.S., you can’t really do anything for your nieces and nephews. There’s no words,” Robinette said.

“We always thought she was living the perfect life,” Robinette told NBC. “She would tell us they went to Disneyland all the time. They would go to Vegas.”

The Turpins were arrested on Monday and charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment.

Police were alerted to the situation happening in the household when the 17-year-old daughter escaped their Perris, California home by jumping out the window and calling 911.

Upon arrival to the scene, police reported that the girl was so malnourished that they believed her to be 10 years old. The other children in the home aged from 2 to 29, and all were assumed to be biological to the Turpins.

Robinette said that she does not know where the seed of evil was planted for her sister to have treated the children so poorly.

“Our life wasn’t perfect growing up, but she didn’t live like that,” Robinette said. “Neither did David — I knew his parents — he was raised in a very wealthy home, church. As a matter of fact, my dad was a preacher at one time when I was very little, and they weren’t raised like that.”

All of the children are now in the care of the Department of Public Social Services in Southern California, which said that they had never been to the home prior to this incident, even as neighbors said that the children were ordered to march at night.

Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer told the television station that all are in a good frame of fine and have been listed in stable condition.

“They’re very friendly, very cooperative, and I believe they’re hopeful life will get better for them from this event,” he said.

The Turpins are currently scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

