Homeowners Shocked When Alligator Shows up on Their Porch

Alligators and other reptiles are common sights in Florida, but one Cape Coral family was still shocked to see one on their doorstep this week.

The Cape Coral Police Department posted a video of an alligator on a couple’s doorstep. The police jokingly referred to the reptile as a “suspicious package.”

As Inside Edition points out, the police think the alligator walked from a swampy area to the family’s house in search of a shady spot. Responding police officers are heard joking about a “10-31,” the code for a crime in progress.

“Needless to say, the homeowners got more than they bargained for,” the police wrote on Facebook.

Of course, this isn’t the first time an alligator has been in a place it wasn’t meant to be. Back in April, a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina woman thought she had an unwelcome intruder, but it turned out to be a giant reptile.

According to the Post And Courier, Susie Polston called 911 and told her family to hunker down in the master bedroom. Their intruder was really a 10-foot alligator that decided to hang out on their second-story porch.

“It was just surreal. It was so bizarre,” Polston told the Post And Courier.