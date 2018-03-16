Hillary Clinton Slips Again in India, Fractures Wrist in Bathtub Mishap

Hillary Clinton‘s India trip is not going according to plan. She slipped in a bathtub during her stay in Jodhpur Tuesday, fracturing her wrist and being put on bed rest by doctors.

Doctors rushed to the Umaid Bhawan Palace to attend to the former U.S. Secretary of State and diagnosed her with a sprain, reports the Daily Mail. They suggested she rest, so she cancelled a visit to Mehrangarh Fort.

The pain got worse, so the 70-year-old got a second opinion at Goyal Hospital, where she had a CT scan and an X-ray of her wrist. She was diagnosed with a hairline fracture, according to the Times of India. Her wrist was wrapped in a crepe bandage.

Doctors at the hospital suggested that she stay in Jodhpur and have a follow-up appointment in three days. Her doctors back home in the U.S. were consulted, and they agreed she should rest, reports DNA India. She cancelled the rest of her plans in Jodhpur, a major city in Northwest India.

Clinton was supposed to fly to Jaipur on Thursday, but that plan was also scrapped.

This was Clinton’s second fall of her Indian trip. During a visit to Mandu in Madhya Pradesh, she was seen losing her footing while walking down the steps at Jahaz Mahal.

Last fall, Clinton also broke her toe during a fall in London.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” Clinton said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

During the 2016 Presidential Campaign, Clinton collapsed after the 9/11 memorial in New York City, and needed Secret Service agents to help her get into a van. Her doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia and dehydration.

In 2013, Clinton fell at her home before she testified for senators investigating the 2012 Benghazi attack. She suffered a mild concussion and was treated for a blood clot. The fall forced her to wear special glasses during the testimony.