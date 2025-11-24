‘Hercules’ Lead Says the Show on Disney Destiny Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen Before (Exclusive)

For Corey J. Bradford, theater was always the dream. He’d been on the journey since he was five-years-old, performing locally throughout his hometown of North Carolina, in high school, and as an adult, he began using social media as a tool to recreate iconic moments in popular culture, merging them with his unique theater style attracting the likes and views of millions. Now, it’s culminated into his breakout role, as the title character in Hercules aboard Disney’s latest voyage, the Disney Destiny.

Its first sail was November 20. Guests get to see him shine in a Broadway-style production co-produced, co-choreographed, and co-directed by the famed Wilson brothers, Kevin and Marcel. A longtime Disney fan, it’s an honor to play the role, especially having as Black lead and what that represents for everyone watching. The Marcel brothers curated a special production, blending elements of Gospel, funk, and soul music in its score that’ll have everyone dancing out of their seats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout the production, audience members will jam to “Shooting Star,” a song initially written for the movie that was removed from the score. Classics like “Go the Distance” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” will make you laugh and cry. The dancing is equally as amazing, with elements of hip-hop and liturgical sprinkled in.

Play video

With the exception of a few, the cast is primarily Black, something everyone involved in the production is proud of. It’s a large show to carry, but Bradfor does it seamlessly and couldn’t be more proud of the ongoing diversity efforts from Disney Cruise Line.

“Until recently, we haven’t seen a lot of black representation, especially with Cruise Line. You know, when I first got here I was looking for, what are the shows that we all know and love. And so now especially with a ship like this in a show like this where I heard some guests say, ‘That’s the most Black people I’ve seen on the stage.’ It’s such an honor to see where we started when I started with the company in 2018, to where we are now and to see that growth, to see that representation on stage – because I remember when I was a kid and you wanna see yourself on stage, you wanna see yourself represented,” Bradford told PopCulture during an exclusive media preview of the show.

“And I think that it’s such a simple want, and that it’s such a simple ask. And so now to have that and also to be a part of that, it’s been such an honor and it feels just like a bit of a 360,” he gushed.

Bradford has been hustling to break into theater since he was a child. In the past 2-3 years, his social media platforms have helped with visibility. For some, social media is a tool of exploitation, but he’s always used it as an extension of his passions and work. It paid off as he’s seemingly the first to make such a huge jump from Instagram to the stage in this way.

“I think it’s really about it boils down to your intention, your integrity, who you are. Social media is really just a tool to just convey what message you want to give out. Mine is that no matter who you are, what you look like, what you’ve been through, you, there’s always a second chance. You can always make your dreams come true,” he said. “There will be people trying to tear you down. There will also be even more people to try to lift you up, and use that to be your number one cheerleader.”

But he also doesn’t want people to think that because they see him having success now, that it was an overnight thing. He’s put in decades of work. “I grew up in the theater. My Instagram following has been very recent over the past 2 years, but I’ve been doing theater since I was 5. So, that’s a new part of my career versus this that’s been a lot of years, a lot of training, a lot of skill,” he explained.

More than anything, Bradford, he’s excited to bring the story of Hercules to life in this way. And he says the message is bigger than anything else. “Hercules is all about believing in yourself and realizing that no matter where you come from, no matter what your start looks like, it’s about where you end up,” he asserts.