Heidi Klum’s Bold Thoughts on Feeling Sexy Is Exactly What We Need to Hear Today

If you ever wanted to look as sexy as Heidi Klum in a swimsuit, now's your chance.

The TV host, model and mom of four drops her debut line of swimwear this week, launching a collection consisting of tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups starting at $70. Her goal: To make you feel sexy and comfortable in a swimsuit, the 43-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model says, because that's how she has always loved to feel.

"With style and clothes and swimsuits or lingerie, it doesn't change with age," she told PEOPLE. "I love fashion and I love showing off my feminine assets. I still feel sexy and I want to look sexy and so it doesn't matter that I'm 43 instead of 25."

Therefore, her collection — a new expansion of her Heidi Klum Intimates line — features a range of printed pieces and solid options, as well as sheer cover-ups, all available at heidiklumintimates.com (and modeled above on Klum).

But don't count on her to always keep her clothes on while sunbathing.

"I'm also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I'm 60," says the model, who's been dating art dealer Vito Schnabel, 30, for over two years. "Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it's just who I am. I am more of a free person. I'm more nudist that way. I'm fearless. I don't think that will change. I'm gonna be that 60-year-old woman laying on the beach with just my bottoms on."

That's because she's not afraid of what's to come. "A body is still beautiful when it gets older," she says. "You don't have to hide yourself under a tent just because you don't have skin like a 20-year-old anymore."

"I feel comfortable in my skin," she says. "But who knows? Maybe that will change in 20 years. But I feel like you have to just be open and have fun with it. Especially now — anything goes."

