‘Harry Styles Is Going to Jail’ Is Trending, and Everyone Is Confused

Harry Styles’ fandom was left confused and concerned after “Harry Styles is going to jail” started trending on Twitter on Monday. The former One Direction member is not, in fact, in any legal trouble, but the phrase has created unrest among different music fandoms.

Concerned fans of the “Sign of the Times” singer flocked to Twitter to find out what was going on. As it turns out, the 25-year-old hasn’t actually committed a crime. It appears the trending topic was propelled forward by K-pop fans trying to get a rise out of Styles’ loyal followers.

“I was going through that Harry styles is going to jail hashtag and all the western stans are blaming army’s when most Kpop stans are using other group fancams we breathed okay,” one person wrote.

harry styles is only going to jail because he doesn’t stan kpop😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😳🤣🤣😳😳#harrystylesisgoingtojailparty — ;7,@ 697 (@pizlovememe) July 2, 2019

WHY IS HARRY STYLES GOING TO JAIL WHEN I ONLY WANT HIM TO COME HOME TO ME AHJXNSVDJSAJ JOKING ASIDE, I GET IT WHEN THAT SAY KPOP STANS ARE BAD, THIS BAD #harrystylesisgoingtojailparty — ❀ // 📌ARSD (@bngtnbish) July 2, 2019

“When you think Harry styles is actually going to jail but it’s just K-Pop fans being dumb again,” another Twitter user added.

Fans of different Korean pop music acts like BTS and Blackpink were using the hashtage to share different fancam videos. This appeared to anger some of Styles’ fans, who had less than favorable things to say about the whole thing.

Harry styles trying to figure out why he’s suddenly going to jail and why is people using this hashtag to post fancams #harrystylesisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/QpZ18gcsa3 — Andrea (@Andreaomg7) July 1, 2019

the harry styles is going to jail tag is just all kpop stans n i bet half of them don’t even know what happened — keanna (@coloubones) July 1, 2019

“Apparently the harry styles going to jail one is created by a kpop stan to hate on him, correct me if im wrong LOL” another person shared on Twitter.

Some Styles fans struggled to get to the bottom of why “Harry Styles is going to jail” was trending on Twitter, and simply assumed it was related to his “appearance” in Euphoria. The British musician appeared in a graphic animated sex scene with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Louis NOR HARRY agreed to the movie scene so can y’all kpop Stan’s stfu with the “Harry Styles is going to jail party” hashtag or whatever?? Y’all real bold and childish for it! IT WAS IN NO WAY HIS DAMN FAULT THAT THE SCENE HAPPENED — Sea Pancake (@cowboyashirwin) July 2, 2019

“HBOs Euphoria which is a TV show used a Harry styles and Louis fanfic without consent but then some I think kpop stan started a rumour saying Harry styles consented without Louis consent so he is going to jail. He didn’t consent,” a Twitter user wrote.

they put an animated larry sex scene in euphoria and now harry styles going to jail party is everywhere — shay ¨̮ (@tinymeatgreg) July 1, 2019

Euphoria may not have been to blame for Styles trending on Twitter, but it did create some waves online and in real life. After the scene aired, Tomlinson said he “was not contacted” about the scene, which depicted he and Styles engaging in oral sex backstage at a show, nor did he OK it.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” Tomlinson told a fan on Twitter inquiring about the scene.

Styles didn’t say anything about the Euphoria depiction of himself and Tomlinson, at least not publicly.

The two former boy band members remain close despite their days performing together being behind them. Their close friendship led to fans calling them “Larry Stylinson,” and even going as far as to speculate that they had a romantic relationship. Tomlinson shut down those rumors in a 2017 interview with The Sun.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love,” he said at the time. “It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable.”