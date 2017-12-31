Gunman Identified in Colorado New Year’s Eve Shooting

The gunman responsible for fatally shooting a Colorado sheriff’s deputy and injuring six others has been identified as Matthew Riehl per law enforcement sources exclusively reporting to ABC news affiliate, Denver7.

On Dec. 31, official reported that a man opened fire in the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, just south of Denver at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance when shots were fired.

Officials at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed five deputies and two civilians were shot by Riehl, with one deputy succumbing to his injuries. The nature of Riehl’s death has yet to be confirmed.

Officials did not confirm the nature of the suspect’s death.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Tony Spurlock reported that all the officers were wearing vests, but were hit outside covered areas within seconds of one another as the shooting was like an “ambush-like attack.”

Spurlock identified the officer shot as Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, who worked with the department for seven months, and with the Castle Rock PD for more than two years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The four other deputies and two civilians injured in the shooting appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

Photo credit: Twitter / @NBCNightlyNews