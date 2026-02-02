Groundhog Day 2026: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

Amid frigid temperatures across much of the country, Punxsutawney Phil has provided no relief to those wishing for an early spring: the groundhog rooted in mythic lore predicted on Monday six more weeks of winter.
Emerging from his tree stump in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means he predicts six more weeks of cold weather. The meteorological marmot’s forecast was announced Monday morning by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in rural Pennsylvania.
When Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If he hadn’t seen it, that would have been an early spring.
Icy temperatures — low single-digits, in fact — kept the crowd bundled up Monday morning before the prognostication. The Groundhog Day traditions include festive hats, which helped stave off the cold, as well as dance music before and after Phil’s emergence. The crowd and performers danced to songs like “Shout” and “Sunday Finest.”
Thousands of people from around the nation and other countries gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the giant rodent from his slumber around 7 a.m.
Despite the national tradition of Groundhog Day, Phil’s prediction doesn’t always come true. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil’s accuracy rate is only 40%.