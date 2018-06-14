If You Like Dr. Pimple Popper, See These Gross-Out YouTube Channels

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, might be one of the most popular doctors on the web due in part to her addictive gross-out videos, but she isn’t the only doctor sharing some pretty gnarly videos.

Lee has built a massive following since she started her Instagram and YouTube pages in 2015. She has over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, and is reportedly working on a TLC series. She is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Southern California and insists her videos are for educational purposes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Like many internet trends, one person’s success has inspired plenty of imitators. If you like Dr. Pimple Popper but are getting bored with dermatology, you can check out these YouTube channels for more.

WARNING: Some of these videos may be too graphic for some.

The Wax Whisperer

Audiologist Neel Raithatha recently caught the Internet’s attention with his ear wax videos. Raithatha is based in the U.K. and his videos have garnered over 38.1 million views since he joined in 2013. His following dwarfs Dr. Pimple Popper’s though, as he only has 45,000 subscribers.

IngrownLife

It’s not clear who is running the YouTube channel “IngrownLife,” but it is clear that whoever started it has found his or her own niche. The channel posts videos of people having ingrown toe nails corrected. The page was started in July 2017 and has over 2.1 million combined views. The most popularvideo has 896,000 views alone. Experts warn against trying to fix your own ingrown toe nails at home and instead see a podiatrist.

Mr. Blackhead

The Mr. Blackhead YouTube channel boasts that it has videos showing obscure medical treatments. Although the channel only has 74,000 subscribers, its videos have garnered over 80.6 million views. The channel’s most popular video presents jigger removal, a hand tumor and a story about an anorexic patient. The video has over 21.1 million views alone.

Tonsil Stone Man

Tonsil Stone Man presents removals of tonsil stones from patients. Since the channel appeared on YouTube, it has had over 3 million views. However, the channel only has 2,350 subscribers. Perhaps tonsil stone removal is a little too extreme for most still.

Josefa M. Reina

Josefa Macias Reina is a certified aesthetician whose YouTube channel has 359,000 subscribers and over 297 million views for her videos. Like Dr. Pimple Popper, Reina also focuses on whitehead extraction and acne treatments. One of her most popular videos is an ingrown hair removal with over 17 million views.

Nasal Irrigation Videos

While there is no specific YouTube channel for this, just a simple search for “nasal irrigation” on YouTube reveals over 20,000 results. In the videos, people show themselves pouring salt water up their nostrils just so we can all watch the water come down through the other nostril. This is supposed to help clean mucus or clear your sinuses, according to Insider.

Auburn Medical Group

The Auburn Medical Group in Auburn, California started its YouTube channel back in 2007. Since then, their doctors have been sharing inside looks at interesting – and often disgusting – procedures. Their videos include everyone from foot corn surgeries to blackhead and ear wax removals.

Dental Lovers

Clearly, interest in gross teeth removal has not gone viral yet. A channel called “Dental Lovers” is filled with gross videos about what can go on in a person’s mouth. It has been around since 2011, but only has 18.8 million views for its videos.

Bizarre ER

This channel posts strange cases that arrive at emergency rooms. It has over 417,000 subscribers. However, there has not been a new episode in three years. There are many videos of people getting things stuck in places they do not belong. These are not for those who get easily squeamish.