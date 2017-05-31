Great White Jumps Into Boat, Fisherman Plays It Cool

An Australian fisherman got up close and personal with a great white shark earlier this week and lost a lot of blood in the process.

Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing in the Australian state of New South Wales when a shark that was nearly three meters long hurled itself into his small fishing boat.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the Australian Broadcast Corporation.

The fisherman says he wasn’t even fishing in the direction the shark entered the boat, and that he had never seen anything like it before. When the shark knocked him over, the animal’s tough skin ripped open his arm.

“He just bounced around in there and he struck my arm a couple of times and I thought he’d broke my arm to be honest but it’s just torn the skin off it,” he said. “I was losing a fair amount of blood, I was stunned, I couldn’t register what happened and then I thought oh my God, I’ve got to get out of here.”

He continued, “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel.”

Luckily, Selwood was able to radio for help and local marine rescue volunteers picked him up before returning to deal with the shark.

Despite this brush with danger, the fisherman isn’t turned off from the hobby. He’s currently at home nursing his arm but says he’s gearing up to return to the waters. Furthermore, he doesn’t even think the occasion is that newsworthy.

“It won’t deter me from fishing, no way in the world,” he said. “But really, it’s not a great story, it’s just a mundane thing that just happened and it’s over and done with, but something that I’ll remember. But we’re all well and now I’ll just get on with life and repair the damage he made to my boat.”

This is just the latest great white shark incident this month. A California kayaker was recently attacked by one and it was caught on video.