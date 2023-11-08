'Grand Theft Auto 6' Trailer Date Announced by Rockstar Games

One of the most anticipated video games will have an official trailer soon. On Wednesday, Rockstar Games announced that the official trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI will debut in "early December." The news comes a little over 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released on major gaming platforms.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games," the gaming company said in a statement. "Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. ... We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

The upcoming game has been in development for nearly a decade, and there have been leaks and rumors about the game over the last few years. During that time, the Rockstar Games team has been working on other projects such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online. Per ComicBook.com, Grand Theft Auto VI likely didn't enter full production until 2018 or 2019.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a major success for Rockstar Games. The first game, Grand Theft Auto, was released in 1997 and led to six more games in the main series. Rockstar Games has received its share of criticism for its violent themes and adult nature, but Grand Theft Auto V made history, selling 11.21 million copies during its first 24 hours on sale, leading to $815.7 million in revenue.

Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) CEO Stratus Zelnick appeared on The Aarthi and Sriram Show and teased what fans can expect from the new game. "I think that's the challenge that the folks at Rockstar face every time that there is a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto. It needs to be something you've never seen before," Zelnick said (via VGC). "And it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto--that's a big challenge for the team. Rockstar's answer is seek perfection. Seek nothing short of perfection, and we'll get there."