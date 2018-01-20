Trending

Social Media Outraged by Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill Friday resulting in the first government shutdown since 2013.

The shutdown results in hundreds of thousands of federal government employees being furloughed, meaning they will take a leave of employment without pay and non-critical national services will be shut down until an agreement can be reached.

Americans on both sides of the political spectrum voiced concern and outrage on social media when the shutdown became official.

Even with the shutdown, government agencies considered critical or receive alternate funding will still be up and running, including the military, air traffic control and military personnel. They will not be paid until the shutdown is over.

