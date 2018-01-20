Social Media Outraged by Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill Friday resulting in the first government shutdown since 2013.

The shutdown results in hundreds of thousands of federal government employees being furloughed, meaning they will take a leave of employment without pay and non-critical national services will be shut down until an agreement can be reached.

Americans on both sides of the political spectrum voiced concern and outrage on social media when the shutdown became official.

Seems like all of a sudden Republicans forgot how our government has always worked: if your bill doesn’t have the votes to pass, you should change it. If you refuse to change it, you’re not doing your job. #TrumpShutdown — Eli Beckman (@elihbeckman) January 20, 2018

Screw the politics. You do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. Going to bat for Dreamers is the right thing to do. Good for Democrats. #StayStrong #StandFirm#RepublicanShutDown #TrumpShutdown #DACADeal #DreamAct — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) January 20, 2018

#BREAKING The Democrats have Shutdown the Government!!! They put illegal immigrants above funding the government! Vote them all out in 2018!#SchumerShutdown #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/hB8VBRFKOJ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2018

The federal government has shutdown on the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2018

It’s been a year, folks. And the first year ends with a shutdown. Stay tuned for season two. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2018

All over the country, young enlisted troops are preparing tonight to do their jobs without their usual under-$30K annual salary. Different people will blame various villains for that. But that’s reality.#shutdown #governmentshutdown #shutdown2018 — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 20, 2018

It took the guy who bankrupted a casino 364 days, 12 hours to run our government into a #shutdown. If only there was some way we could have seen this coming. — Red (@Red001) January 20, 2018

Even with the shutdown, government agencies considered critical or receive alternate funding will still be up and running, including the military, air traffic control and military personnel. They will not be paid until the shutdown is over.