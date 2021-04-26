Gospel Singer and Wife Arrested for Alleged Fraud

✖

A gospel singer and his wife were arrested this month, and are facing charges of alleged fraud. The couple, 39-year-old South African Gospel singer Dr. Tumi — real name Tumisang Victor Makweya — and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya, were taken into custody earlier this month but have since posted bail. The pair are under investigation for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board of 1.5 million South African Rand, which convert to around $105,000 United States Dollar.

Tumi and Makweya surrendered to Hawks on Tuesday, with their lawyer present, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. The Hawks are South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) which focus its efforts or combating organized crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crime. In a separate statement issued by Captain Mulamu, and published by News24, the couple and others accused in the case were listed as being committee members of a non-profit organization when the alleged fraud took place. Among the allegations they face, the group is alleged to have submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for funding projects.

"Christopher Tshivule and Thomas Ndadza allegedly altered information on the documents submitted to the National Lotteries in September 2018 which resulted to the amount of over R1,5 million being transferred into a private bank account," Malumu said in the statement. "The couple allegedly benefitted R760 000 from the funds. They handed themselves in at the Johannesburg office escorted by their attorney and were subsequently charged for fraud."

Malumu added that Tumi and his wife appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday and were each granted bail for R3000. That comes to roughly $210 USD. "The case was postponed to 7 May 2021 for docket disclosure," Malumu concluded.

Tumi has since broken his silence on the allegations brought against him and his wife, saying, "Good day fam. Hope you all are well. We also are good. As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts." He added, per Mysabuzz, "Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day."