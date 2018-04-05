Top GOP Consultant Allegedly Turned Ex-Fiance Into His Sex Slave

A top GOP adviser is alleged to have made his ex-fiancée into a sex-slave, reportedly forcing her to remain nude at all times.

An unidentified 46-year-old woman has told authorities that she was in a relationship with Benjamin Sparks, a Las Vegas-based political adviser, and that he made her sign a “slave in training” contract.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the past, Sparks has worked as an adviser on political campaigns for Republican politicians such as Congressional candidates Cresent Hardyin and Yvette Herrell.

His ex-fiancée provided emails and texts message to corroborate her story, according to the Las Vegas Review-journal. Upon review of the documents, law enforcement determined there was “probable cause to arrest Sparks for domestic battery.” Charges are pending.

The news outlet reports that Sparks had his ex-fiancée sign a five-page contract that stated she would be his “slave and property.” According to the contract, the woman was allegedly expected to kneel and lower her head when in the presence of Sparks, remain nude at all times, and allow him to have sex with her whenever he wanted.

“He was very demanding and did not take no for an answer,” she said. “Over the last month it escalated into very rough sex where he’d actually hurt me. He back-handed me … and forced himself on me.”

Things escalated to a boiling point in March when Sparks, according to a text message his ex-fiancée provided to police, expected her to allow other men to have sex with her while she was blindfolded and tied up.

She says that this was the final straw for her and that she argued with him about it in public, but then they returned home together. She also claims that Sparks was on drugs at the time, and that after arguing more and refusing to let her leave the home, he called police and told them that she tried to kill herself and that she battered him, both of which she denies.

When police arrived at the residence Sparks had fled the premises. They noted that the woman showed signs of a domestic altercation and that she did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, they also noted that she opted not to make a police statement voluntarily, and that she never attempted to contact them herself during the time she claims to have been held against her will even though she had her cell phone the entire time.

However, she did say publicly that she truly doesn’t “want this to happen to another girl,” adding, “I’m strong and have a great support system and despite that, this almost broke me.”