See Golfer Get Seriously Goosed

Golf does not immediately come to mind when considering dangerous sports, but this guy who got attacked by a goose while teeing off might beg to differ.

In photos shared by Blissfield Athletics (via Devon Pitts) on Twitter, the golfer is seen trying to run away from the angry fowl, only to find himself upside down and scared for his life.

A subsequent tweet from Blissfield explained, “The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently.”

Many Twitter users have, understandably, found the photos to be quite hilarious, with one person tweeting back, “I wish we could’ve seen it live. Had to have been hilarious to see the kid running away,” and another exclaiming, “Funniest s— ever lol.”

One person jokingly wrote, “if only he had some sort of metal club that he could wave and protect himself with….where would something like that be found at such a moment?”

“The goose come from behind him and caught him off guard. He was keeping an eye on another goose at the time,” Blissfield wrote back. Another Twitter user then inquired, “Don’t get the third pic. How did he get upended?”

“He stood up after the 2nd picture and tripped trying to run away resulting in the 3rd picture,” Blissfield answered.

One Twitter user who also plays golf commented that he has “had a few hiss at” him “on the course but none attack.”

Someone else joked about how the golfer was likely not in any real danger, saying, “Hilarious. What I don’t get is geese have web feet, no talons, and a fairly rounded bill. It’s not like you could get hurt standing up to one. Plus the guy has golf clubs at his ready, smh.”

“If a goose bit me I would club it, pitch a fire in the middle of a par 5 on the 3rd hole and eat it in front of it’s family and INSTA it for PETA,” someone replied.

Finally, someone joked that the golfer “could have died,” to which another person replied, “Them geese show no mercy man.”

