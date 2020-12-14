Gmail and YouTube Down: Users Experiencing Outages Monday Morning

The workweek got off to a snag Monday morning as multiple Google services and websites including YouTube and Gmail experienced worldwide outages. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, the services went down at around 6:30 a.m. ET, with the hashtags "Gmail" and "YouTube Down" quickly beginning to trend on Twitter.

The issue is not centralized to a certain part of the globe, with Down Detector's live outage map showing issues afflicting all corners of the world, including the United States as well as numerous areas throughout England. Of the issues afflicting YouTube, users reported that 47% of the problems are related to the website, with another 44% related to watching videos, and 7% of reports related to logging in. Several noted they are unable to open YouTube, with some noting that they have encountered an error message reading, "problem with the server 503. Please check and resolve."

YouTube has acknowledged the issue. In a statement shared on Twitter, the platform said, "we are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news"” At this time, Down Detector shows that reported cases have dropped from a high of nearly 125,000 to 64,000.

Other Google services are also affected by the outage. A status page for Google's services shows that they are all currently down. This includes, along with Gmail, Google Assistant and Google Docs. The issues are related to logging in, which encompasses 80% of total reports, with 13% of users reporting issues with Google's websites and another 6% noting they are experiencing issues with receiving messages.

A person from Ireland said "YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive" are all down where they live. Many have noted problems with Gmail, with users unable to log in, with one person stating that they "can't get access to my account, not can I send emails." While issues relating to YouTube seem to be dropping, those afflicting other Google services seem to be holding steady, with Down Detector logging 31,000 reports as of this posting.