Chilling Photo of Little Girl ‘Playing’ With Her Dolls Has the Internet Very Worried

A chilling photo of a little girl “playing” with her dolls has served as a wake-up call for many parents.

On Saturday, March 24, Sherry Hollands says that her 5-year-old daughter, Tellie, was playing with her dolls when she suddenly began to bring them into her bedroom and fell quiet. When Holland went to check on her, she discovered that her daughter’s make believe was actually very real.

“She brought all of her babies into our bed. Placed them face down. Cut the light off and locked the door. I asked her what she was doing. SHE IS PRACTICING HER DRILLS. THIS IS NOT WHAT PRETEND FOR A 5 YEAR OLD SHOULD LOOK LIKE!!!” Hollands wrote in a post on Facebook, which includes a picture of Tellie huddled on the bed with her dolls, her hands protecting her head.

“Playing with dolls is quite normal and healthy. Seeing this did not feel normal or healthy,” Hollands told Café Mom.

According to Hollands, at just 5 years old, active shooter drills have already become ingrained in her daughter as just another day at school.

“She doesn’t quite know why they do drills but knows the most important thing is to follow the directions her teacher gives her,” Hollands said. “Seeing her face down with her hands on her head literally took my breath.”

Hollands hopes that by sharing the image she will shed light on the importance of the March For Our Lives movement, which was started by survivors of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I want people to advocate for common sense gun laws and restrictions. Our children need a safe, healthy environment to learn and become our future leaders,” she said. “We should not have to be training kids for tactical warfare while they’re trying to become those future leaders. Teachers need to teach. I am not in favor of arming teachers unless we are arming them with the supplies they desperately need to teach.”