Gilroy Garlic Shooting: Gunman Officially Identified

The person suspected of killing three and wounding 15 others in a shooting at a festival in Northern California has been identified by authorities as 19-year-old Santino William Legan. At least one gunman opened fire Sunday night at the Gilroy Garlic Festival about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters in a briefing late Sunday night that Gilroy officers engaged Legan within a minute of shots ringing out and killed him, according to CBS News. Smithee said witnesses said at least one other person may have been involved in the shooting but there was no confirmation of that or the role he or she might have played. He said a manhunt was underway for the possible accomplice.

The deceased victims included 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose, authorities said. The conditions of the wounded ranged from critical to fair. Federal law enforcement sources told CBS News that the FBI was among the numerous law enforcement agencies at the scene assisting Gilroy police, who were leading the investigation.

Smithee said the suspect or suspects gained access to the event by appearing to have cut through a wire fence at a creek bordering the festival grounds to bypass heavy security. There was no early word on a possible motive.

Witnesses said the gunman appeared to be firing at random. Some witnesses said he suddenly appeared from behind a stage before opening fire.

“It’s just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this,” Smithee said.

The shooting happened on the last day of the annual three-day festival, which features food, cooking competitions and music and attracts more than 100,000 people, according to The Associated Press. Gilroy is known as “The Garlic Capital of the World.”

Two witnesses working a vendor’s booth told CBS This Morning that the gunman had a high-powered rifle and did not appear to be targeting specific people.

“No, no. Just anybody. He was going back and forth,” Candice Marquez said.

“It was random,” Cheryl Low added. “He shot one shot, then he put the clip in, and he just started moving shooting back and forth, walking towards our tent because that’s where most of the people were in that area, and he stated just shooting.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting Sunday night and urged people to be careful. Former Vice President Joe Biden and current front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination also weighed in.

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

This violence is not normal. How many more families will have to lose a loved one before we fix our broken gun laws? We must take action, starting with real reform. Our thoughts are with everyone in Gilroy this evening. Enough is enough. https://t.co/wHqY9RE8Nu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

Photo credit: PHILIP PACHECO / Contributor / Getty