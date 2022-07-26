Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June.

Maxwell has reportedly been transferred to Tallahassee FCI, which is described as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center." According to ABC News, she was transferred to this facility on Friday. The outlet noted that the facility is not the one that Maxwell's attorneys requested, as they asked that she serve her time at a location in Danbury, Connecticut. Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who was not involved in this case, explained, "There is nothing cushy about Maxwell's designation. She is going to be surrounded by barbed wire and fences. Her new facility is a far cry from the minimum security camps that people may imagine from television."

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, a year after Epstein was also arrested and charged with federal crimes. She was convicted in December on five federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor. In June, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Additionally, she was sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $750,000 fine, per CNN. At the time, the judge said that she would be sent to a federal prison in Danbury. However, she has since been moved to a facility in Florida.

"Today's sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children," US Attorney Damian Williams said about the sentencing. "This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice." Maxwell's attorneys have said that she plans to fight the conviction. Her defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, said, "We all know that the person who should have been sentenced today escaped accountability, avoided his victims, avoided absorbing their pain and receiving the punishment he truly deserved. Jeffrey Epstein left Ghislaine Maxwell holding the whole bag."

Since Maxwell was arrested in 2020, she received credit for time served. As a result, she stands to be released from prison in 2037. While her associate and former boyfriend, Epstein, was arrested in July 2019 and charged with federal crimes, he died by suicide a month later in prison.