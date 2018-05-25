Male Suspect in Custody After Indiana Middle School Shooting

Authorities reported a male suspect has been arrested following the shooting at an Indiana Middle School on Friday morning.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, one adult and one teenager were injured and have been transported to a nearby hospital. It has also been reported that a third individual was injured, but that is currently unconfirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST IN: Male student detained as suspect in shooting at Indiana middle school, Noblesville police chief says. Adult teacher, juvenile shooter transported to hospitals. https://t.co/D0hGaAHmyX pic.twitter.com/5zuTh23AXt — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

Police have reportedly confirmed that the families of the victims have been notified.

The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, and the suspected shooter is now in police custody.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

Police have also informed news outlets, as well as the public, that all the students have been transported to the Noblesville High School where parents can be reunited with them.

Footage of the students begin loaded onto buses and driven away from the scene of the tragic shooting was revealed in early news reports of the shooting.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the shooting, with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeting, “As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville.”

As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 25, 2018

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers,” added U.S. Vice President, and former Indiana Governor, Mike Pence. “Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

This new shooting comes only one week after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas where 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter in that incident was quickly taken into police custody as well and remains in jail at this time.