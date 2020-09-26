Gayle King Just Called out Nancy Pelosi for This Comment About Trump Supporters

✖

On Friday, CBS News' Gayle King called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what some would consider "egregious" language against lawmakers who still support President Donald Trump. The argument came after Pelosi referred to Trump supporters in the U.S. Congress as his "henchmen." King warned that "to some," this was "just as egregious as what they're saying" about Pelosi.

King was asking Pelosi about the upcoming debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden — the first time the two nominees have gone toe to toe. King noted that Pelosi has publicly advised Biden not to bother with the debate, and Pelosi explained why she still feels that way. She said: "Not that I don't think he'll be excellent, I just think the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States. He and his henchmen are a danger — with their comments — are a danger to our democracy."

"So why bother?" Pelosi went on. "He doesn't tell the truth, he isn't committed to our constitution. Pelosi was likely referring to Trump's comment on Thursday, where he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the 2020 presidential election. To many, this was a breaking point for the president, since it indicates a disregard for the laws of the United States. However, King pointed out to Pelosi that those who still support Trump would be insulted by her words.

"But Speaker Pelosi, here's the problem. Your language, to some, is just as egregious as what they're saying, by calling the president's people 'henchmen,'" King said. "Some could say that's just as insulting as what he's saying about you."

Pelosi was unbothered by this thought, and apparently unbothered by King's pointing it out as well. She said: "Well, I don't care what he says about me. Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me."

Still, many viewers took issue with King for this interview, complaining that she was reaching too far for a hypothetical, and empowering a double standard. On Twitter, one user commented: "This is ridiculous framing from Gayle King. Is Pelosi supposed to believe the word of the Republicans after they've all been shown to be hypocrites?"

"She's absolutely correct, how can you debate with a serial liar? This leaves only questions," added another person. A third wrote: "Thank you [Speaker Pelosi] for speaking truth to power! We don't have time for nice. WE have an election to win and clearly this president and his henchmen will say and do anything to steal it. So the Dems need to take the gloves off and fight. There is too much on the ballot!"

Trump and Biden will come together for their first debate of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.