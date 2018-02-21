Michigan High School on Lockdown After Bullet Found in Stairway

Garden City High School in Detroit was on lockdown this morning after a bullet was found in the hallway, Channel 955 reports.

Detroit Free Press reports that the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police are investigating after a single bullet was found in a stairway Wednesday morning, with a student sharing that an announcement was made over the speaker announcing the lockdown. The student said that the lockdown began at 8:05 a.m. after the bullet was shared on Snapchat.

During the lockdown, Principal Sharon Kollar posted a letter to the school’s website announcing the situation, though Kollar did not mention the bullet.

“The high school is in a lockdown situation,” Kollar wrote.”Police are in the building. No students will be allowed to enter or exit until the lockdown is over. Please do not come up to pick your child up, as they will not be allowed to leave.”

The student added in a private message that a bullet had been found in the school’s cafeteria earlier this year.

CBS Detroit reports that Michigan State Police were sweeping the building with K-9 units, and students have been texting their parents that police have also been searching lockers and backpacks.

