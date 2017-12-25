People Are Laughing at the Gift These Parents Gave to Their Child’s Teacher

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

An Ohio family got backlash from social media all because of a joke they put on bottles of wine they gave their son’s teachers as Christmas gifts.

Mary and Paul Sommers thought they were just making a joke when they put a picture of their 14-year-old son Jake on the bottles with the text, “Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us.”

Jake’s older brother posted a photo of the bottle on Twitter on Dec. 18.

“My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas,” Daniel Sommers wrote. “Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays.”

The reaction was swift. Some of the responses were positive, but others thought it was inappropriate. Hilariously, one person said her sister did the same thing with her son!

My sis did the same thing with her kid 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAKCfQOIt5 — meme mami🐝 (@OliviaSM_) December 21, 2017

Mary Somers told ABC News that Jake approved the idea, and even wanted to give it to his coaches.

“I showed him the example label she had mocked up, and he said, ‘Yeah, let’s run with this, Mom, and give it to my coaches too,’” she said.

“If they met us they’d know we have the two best parents in the entire world so it’s not a parenting problem,” Daniel told ABC News. “It’s more about teachers don’t get enough credit; they do a lot of work and the alcohol was just something to take the edge off and reward them for their hard work.”

As for Jake, he said people now see him as a celebrity at school. He also told his mother to avoid reading negative comments on social media.

“On one of the websites that they shared on Facebook, the comment was awful,” Mary said. “And my son was like, ‘Mom, you just have to not read those.’”

