Katy Perry Reveals How Her Mom Ruined Her Baby Reveal

Katy Perry announced that she was pregnant with the release of her music video for new single “Never Worn White,” but the pop star revealed during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday that she initially had a different plan for her big reveal when it came to those close to her.

“You know what’s so funny about my parents is that I actually kind of put the news on a wine label,” Perry shared. “I would either bring a bottle of wine with like a bespoke label that said it, you’d have to read the label to know, I would bring it to a dinner or something, or I would give it as a gift to a friend. Like, ‘Here’s a nice bottle of wine,’ and then they would get the reaction later.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry added that ultimately her wine bottle plan didn’t succeed thanks to her mom, Mary.

“My mom, it was so weird, I didn’t get the chance to do it. She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she was like, ‘What is this?’” the singer recalled. “And that’s how it happened. I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise.’ I guess moms have intuition.”

Fans first began speculating that Perry was pregnant after she released a teaser for the music video on Wednesday, and the news was confirmed with the clip’s arrival on Thursday. The video begins with Perry singing in a white gown as she places her hands on her stomach, and it ends with the California native standing in profile to fully show off her bump.

She followed the premiere with an Instagram Live with fans where she gave a few updates on her pregnancy. Perry’s upcoming arrival will be her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“I am excited,” Perry told her fans. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

The 35-year-old shared that she is six months pregnant and will give birth this summer, hinting that her upcoming album will arrive around the same time.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she said. “Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis