Every Free Food Deal You Can Get Just for Getting Your COVID Vaccine

A number of organizations have begun handing out perks to those who have received their COVID-19 vaccines, and that includes a number of restaurants. A trend that kicked off earlier this year after Krispy Kreme declared that vaccinated customers could receive a free donut, a number of eateries have since followed suit with varying offerings, ranging from pastries to probiotics. Scroll through to see some of the food deals you can score if you've gotten your shots.

Krispy Kreme The donut chain announced in March that it will give customers who show proof of vaccination a free Original Glazed donut every day for the rest of the year. Theoretically, that means that if you're vaccinated, you could get a free Krispy Kreme donut every single day for the next six months, if you want. We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

White Castle Through May 31, you can score one of the fast food chain's cake on a stick in one of four flavors — butter cake, fudge dipped brownie, fudge dipped cheesecake-on-a-stick, or birthday cake — for free by providing proof of vaccination.

So Good So You If you're craving another shot after your vaccination shot, So Good So You will give you one of their Probiotic Juice Shots for free when you buy one if you fill out this form after getting your vaccine. You'll receive a buy one, get one voucher redeemable at your local grocery store.

Nathan's Famous The Coney Island hot dog chain will give customers a free hot dog on the day of their vaccine at their flagship Coney Island location in Brooklyn, New York. If you needed another reason to get vaccinated, here you go! 🌭 https://t.co/d1Ex68Cn8v — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) April 8, 2021