Fox News Host Chris Wallace Confronts Trump Campaign's Jason Miller: Admit 'You're Losing'

Fox News host Chris Wallace recently confronted Donald Trump's re-election campaign advisor Jason Miller, telling him to admit "you're losing." During Miller's appearance on Fox News Sunday, Wallace shared several polls that show Trump trailing democratic candidate Joe Biden and said, "How do you turn this around, because at this point, Jason, you’re losing?"

Wallace also fired off, "Despite what you say about the Biden campaign, the fact is it is the Trump campaign that just replaced your campaign manager. It’s the Trump campaign that just paused all television advertising for six days to re-calibrate." In response to Wallace addressing the polls and inquiring what is happening in the Trump camp, Miller said, "Well, we think we’re in great shape and well positioned to win this." He then stated that Trump is "either leading or within the margin of error" in all the states where he needs to get 270 electoral vote, which Yahoo! News notes is not accurate. He also pointed to an "outlier Rasmussen poll" that indicated Trump had a 50% approval rating as of Friday.

Wow. Trump campaign senior adviser is extremely evasive in response to Chris Wallace's question about if the Trump campaign "has received any information from foreign groups, foreign nationals" about the Bidens. "That's a silly question," he responds, dodging. pic.twitter.com/t8mPwcO2IX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2020

Eventually, however, Miller set his sights on criticizing Fox News, and Wallace was not having it. "I think the Fox poll compares very favorably to the Rasmussen poll in terms of accuracy," the respected journalist said. "I knew you were going to attack one poll. As I said the national poll is based on nine polls. The state polls, based on multiple polls as well. Are you really going to blame this... it seems to me that you hurt your credibility if you don’t admit, yeah, we’re losing and we’ve got to turn things around." Miller then replied that he disagreed with Wallace, and asserted that Trump is "in a good position right now."

Trump's polling numbers have had a lot of experts weighing in over the past few weeks, with CNN's Harry Enten offereding his perspective by pointing out that Trump is currently trailing Biden in North Carolina. "To be clear, there are pretty much no paths to Trump winning the presidency without a victory in North Carolina," Enten said. "Additionally a Biden win in the state could help aid Democrats in their bid for the Senate majority come next January."