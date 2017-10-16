Former White Sox Pitcher Dies in ATV Accident

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died in an ATV accident in the Nashville area over the weekend, WPSD reports. He was 28 years old.

Webb’s death was confirmed by Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who said it was “tragic accident, and we should rally around the family.”

Webb sustained a head trauma in the accident and three others, including Webb’s wife, were injured in the accident. Two are in serious condition in a Nashville hospital.

Yahoo! Sports shares that Webb pitched in parts of four seasons from 2013 to 2016, and underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2016. He was released by the White Sox in November. Webb made 94 career appearances for the team and had a 7-5 record and a 4.50 ERA in 110 innings.

The White Sox released a statement after Webb’s death, calling him a “terrific young man.”

Just awful news about former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb. He died in an ATV accident. Statement from White Sox: pic.twitter.com/GNEMnL7g2e — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 15, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @whitesox