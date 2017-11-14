Former ESPN Reporter Slams GQ for Picking Colin Kaepernick as ‘Citizen of the Year’

It was recently announced that GQ Magazine has named Colin Kaepernick its “Citizen of the Year,” but former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry is not happy about it.

On Monday morning Britt took to Twitter to unleash her feelings about the decision, as shared by AOL News.

“Wear socks depicting police officers as pigs; wear Fidel Castro as a fashion statement IN MIAMI; sue NFL for collusion when gf compares owners to slave owners… Win Citizen of the Year. Serve in the US military…nothing. What a joke, GQ,” McHenry wrote.

McHenry has been very vocal about her disapproval for Kaepernick’s decision to protest police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem rather than standing during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick is no longer with the team, and McHenry was let go from ESPN in late April as one of 100 employees that the network laid off for financial reasons.

Since leaving she has appeared as a guest on FOX News frequently.

GQ revealed that they chose to honor Kaepernick as their “Citizen of the Year” due to his social and political activism on as well as off the field.

“Colin Kaepernick’s determined stand puts him in rare company in sports history: Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson – athletes who risked everything to make a difference,” editors of the magazine wrote.

McHenry eventually conceded that she understood the purpose and cause of the protest, but echoed that she still felt other players were more deserving than Kaepernick.

“For those who think I don’t get the reason for protest you’re wrong. Eagles Malcolm Jenkins met with lawmakers to help community. Dolphins Kenny Stills met with Miami police. More examples of Citizen of the Year,” McHenry said.