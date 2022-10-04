Food Recalls: 6 Products to Throw out ASAP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration publishes recall notices on almost a daily basis, letting Americans know about mistakes that may have inadvertently made some of our favorite foods dangerous to us. Many of these recall notices are linked to bacteria that could cause life-threatening reactions or undeclared food allergens. The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) also issues warnings about some foods that may no longer be in stores but could still pose dangers to consumers. The most common recalls listed on the FDA's website involve products that were mislabeled and did not list an allergen. In some cases, a mix-up was made where an item was packaged in the wrong box. There are also cases where a company missed that its product had a dangerous ingredient. A food allergy is an immune system reaction that can occur almost immediately after a person is exposed to the allergen, notes the Mayo Clinic. Some of the most common symptoms of a reaction include hives; tingling or itching in the mouth; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat; wheezing; nasal congestion; difficulty breathing; abdominal pain; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fainting; and dizziness. In some extreme cases, a food allergy can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that needs immediate medical attention. Scroll on to see six recent recalls Americans should be aware of.

Old Europe Cheese Inc. products recalled due to possible listeria contamination (Photo: Antenna/Getty Images) Old Europe Cheese, Inc., a company based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, recalled dozens of products that were distributed between Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 28, 2022, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The products were sent to retail stores in the U.S. and Mexico. The products have the Best By Dates between Sept. 28, 2022, and Dec. 14, 2022. Click here for the full list of recalled products. prevnext

FSIS public health alert for Family Fare's chili cheese wieners possibly contaminated by listeria On Oct. 1, FSIS issued a public health warning about Family Fare's ready-to-eat chili cheese wieners because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There was no recall because the product is no longer in stores, but they could still be in refrigerators because they have a used-by date of Jan. 19, 2023. The product is labeled "Our Local SMOKEHOUSE Chili Cheese flavored Wieners" and came in 15 oz. vacuum-packed packages. They were only sold at a Family Fare location in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. prevnext

Whole Foods' Zerto Frontal cheese recalled for undeclared egg allergen (Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Whole Foods voluntarily recalled Zerto Frontal cheese from 54 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York on Sept. 30. The products contain egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which was not listed on the package. This could be dangerous for people with an egg allergy. The products were sold in stores between Sept. 21 and Sept. 29 and have already been removed from stores. The mislabeling issue was found after a customer complained of illness. The products have sell-by dates between Sept. 21, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2022. prevnext

The Chai Box Concentrate Mix recalled due to possible bacteria contamination (Photo: Getty Images) The Chai Box recalled 16 oz. glass bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix, 64 oz. plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix, and 16 oz. glass bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix on Sept. 29. The products were possibly under-process, which may lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination. The products have best-by dates between Sept. 22, 2022, and March 16, 2023. The company learned of the problem after a process review by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The product was shipped nationwide, and there have been no reports of illness linked to the issue yet. prevnext

Momyer recalls dark chocolate almonds because they may contain undeclared milk (Photo: Getty Images) The Oregon company Momyer Distribution Inc. recalled Dark Chocolate Almonds sent to retailers in Oregon and Washington state on Sept. 28. The product may contain undeclared milk. People with an allergy to milk could have a reaction if they eat the product, which was available in Safeway/Albertsons, Roths Fresh Market, and other stores. The product is sold in 9.5 oz. plastic containers and sold in the produce section. The recalled product sold in Safeway/Albertsons stores has the UPC 0 19061 19371 2 on the label. The packages also have a Best By Date on or before Oct. 15, 2023. The Roths packages are labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds, UPC 0 08918 23018 2. They have Best By Dayes on or before Oct. 21, 2023. prevnext