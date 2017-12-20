Floyd Mayweather Talking to UFC About a Real Fight in the Octagon

After the high-profile boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor many fans wanted to see Mayweather try his hand (and foot) in the UFC octagon, and they just may get their wish.

According to a new report, when asked about the possibility of the undefeated champion jumping in the cage to face off against a UFC fighter on their own turf, UFC president Dana White responded, “We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal.”

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f—ing happened. Anything is possible,” White added, according to TMZ.

Lastly, White said, “It’s real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media and then that s— ends up happening.”

Earlier this year, Mayweather went head-to-head in the boxing ring with McGregor and secured the victory. The highly-anticipated match did not end with Conor McGregor going down, however. The fight was stopped one minute and five seconds into round 10 by the Ref.

Before the fight, Mayweather was going in with a record of 49-0, 26 KO’s. This was McGregor’s first boxing match, but his UFC record stood at 21-3, with 18 KO’s. After the fight, Mayweather remains undefeated.

Almost as soon as the fight was over, many McGregor and UFC fans called for the fighters to face off again, but this time they want it to be in a UFC Octagon. One Twitter user wrote, “I’d like to see Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch in the Octagon. I’d buy that PPV in a heartbeat.”

Another chimed in, “Dude if Floyd fought Mcgregor in the octagon boxing folks would be quiet.” No word at this time on if Mayweather’s UFC fight would be a McGregor rematch.