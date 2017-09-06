Florida Sheriff Faces Backlash After Vowing to Arrest Criminals Seeking Shelter from Hurricane Irma

A Florida sheriff is under fire from social media after he took to the police department’s Twitter on Wednesday stating he would arrest those with open warrants who seek shelter from Hurricane Irma.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Even with the Category 5 hurricane projected to strike the state, Sheriff Grady Judd is looking to keep criminals on high alert after tweeting out multiple warnings on the Twitter account of the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, writing those with active warrants would still be taken to jail.

“If you go to a shelter for [Irma] and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail,” he wrote. The post was in reply to an earlier tweet stating “LEOs will be at every shelter checking IDs.”

However, the tweets sparked criticism as many on social media and residents of the county stated that there could be arrest warrants out for offenses as nominal as parking tickets and the actions were risking the lives of hundreds.

Insanely badass to endanger the citizens you serve. I hope your tweet goes really viral and you get whatever benefit you were hoping for! — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 6, 2017

This goes against every principle in disaster management you small minded man. We don’t do this because it kills people. — Shelby Edwards (@STEWest) September 6, 2017

love to endanger people’s lives so I can give the appearance of being a hardass online https://t.co/8TTqnBcmhk — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 6, 2017

This is a position that some will applaud as “tough law & order” but could well result in death and/or diversion of emergency resources. https://t.co/Wvcy4GcHJS — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) September 6, 2017

So basically this guy is encouraging anyone with a warrant, which are issued for things such as outstanding parking tickets, to risk death? — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) September 6, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida responded to the policy made by Judd, writing that he was endangering lives, including those of first responders who would be saving those who stay out in the storm.

Our response to the dangerous #HurricaneIrma tweets of @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd, threatening arrests for people seeking shelter. pic.twitter.com/V4MKC9nfTw — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) September 6, 2017

The Washington Times reports that Judd has a history of news-making comments, including urging constituents to carry firearms and stating how he would “lock up” Apple CEO Tim Cook if his company did not cooperate with unlocking the iPhones of two suspects in a murder investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday that “officers are legally obligated to take a person into custody if they have a warrant,” adding that the effort will allow residents to feel shelters are safe.

“We hope it actually leads to more people turning themselves in,” she said.

