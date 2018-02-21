When Classes Will Resume at Florida High School Where 17 Were Killed

The principal at the Florida high school where 17 students and adults were killed is hoping to resume classed Feb. 27.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thompson says that the school is aiming to start classes again on Tuesday, Feb. 27, less than two weeks after confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in one of the buildings.

“We will begin by inviting all students and parents to a voluntary campus orientation event on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of support services will be available on campus for those in need,” Thompson says in the call obtained by ABC News. “Our goal was to resume classes on a modified schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 27.”

Thompson ends the call with “We are MSD Strong.”

Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been expelled from the Parkland, Florida high school, entered the building just minutes before dismissal on Feb. 14, opening fire with an AR-15, which he had legally purchased, after pulling the fire alarm. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 17 students and adults and more than a dozen injuries.

Cruz managed to escape the scene by blending in with students fleeing the building, going to a Subway and a McDonald’s before eventually being detained by police within two hours of the shooting.

In the wake of the tragic shooting, the Broward County school district has proposed demolishing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman building, where 14 students and three teachers were killed in the deadliest school shooting in Florida history.

“Parents and students have resoundingly told me they can’t go back into that building regardless of what we do,” Runcie explained. “The other piece I heard is that that building will be used as evidence in any type of legal process that goes forward, so we won’t be able to access the building for a while anyway.”

Any proposal would need the approval of the state and school board, plus additional funding. Part of the plan will include building a memorial near the current site of the three-story building.