Nikolas Cruz Reportedly Had History of Abusing Mother

Confessed Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had a history of abusing his mother.

Cruz reportedly would throw chairs, a dog bowl, a drinking glass and anything else he could get his hands on during violent assaults on his adopted mother, according to details on more than 30 police incident reports revealed Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the New York Post, the 19-year-old even hit his mom, Lynda Cruz, with a vacuum cleaner hose, and cruelly called her “a useless bitch.”

Cops were reportedly called to the home most recently in September 2016, months before Lynda, Cruz and his little brother moved from away from their neighborhood in Parkland, Florida.

One report in particular, form January 15, 2013, highlights the then-14-year-old’s volatile temper.

The mom told cops that when Cruz refused to go to school that day she took away his Xbox “privileges,” hiding the game console away in her car.

In a rage, Cruz “retaliated and threw a chair, dog bowl and a drinking glass across the room,” she told police.

Cruz called her a “useless bitch,” along with other profanities she declined to share with cops.

During that visit, Lynda also told cops that Nikolas had a “history of developmental and learning disabilities,” including Attention Hyperactivity Disorder, and was “increasingly irate.”

Nikolas was cuffed and seated in the back of a police car as the cops interviewed his mom, CNN reported.

A counselor from the nearby behavioral health facility where Cruz had been a client for years showed up and “gave Nikolas his prescribed medication,” the report said, after which the boy “began to calm down and cooperated.”

Four days after Cruz’s 18th birthday, Lynda called the Broward County Sheriff’s deputies once again because they’d been fighting over the paperwork Cruz needed to get a Florida State identification card.

The mother was worried, she said then, because he’d mentioned wanting to get a gun — and had started “cutting his arms… to get attention.”

The long and frequent history of police reports was just another warning sign of a teen on the road to commit the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lynda Cruz died in November from complications from the flu.