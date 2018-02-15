Sheriff Says Broward County Responding to ‘Copycat Threats’ Made at Others Schools

The Broward Country Sheriff’s Office has responded to threats of copycat attacks following the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School on Wednesday.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office will respond with full power to any threats and copycats will be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law,” the office tweeted on Thursday and reiterated during a news conference.

#BSO will respond with full power to any threats and copycats will be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 15, 2018

Broward Country Sheriff Scott Isreal did not indicate how many copycat threats have been made against neighboring schools, nor did he share details into those hoaxes.

19-year-old former student and suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, who had been expelled last year for fighting and who had a history of menacing social media posts, returned to his former high school in Parkland, Florida, with a vengeance on Wednesday afternoon. He opened fire on students who poured into hallways after he triggered fire alarms near the end of the school day.

“I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him,” student Dakota Mutchler, 17, said of the suspected gunman, describing disturbing pictures that Cruz had posted to Instagram in which he talked about killing animals and doing target practice in his backyard. Faculty added that Cruz may have been identified as a potential threat prior to the incident, noting that school officials had previously sent an email to staff regarding the 19-year-old.

Cruz was booked into Broward County Jail on Thursday morning on charges of 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is being held without bond.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal confirmed on Wednesday that 17 people had died in relation to the shooting, while several more were being treated for injuries at local medical facilities.

The state of Florida will cover funeral costs for the victims, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said, and will provide funds for counseling for students.

“We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims, and do everything we can to help families. The state of Florida — we will pay for counseling. For the surviving victims, we will pay for students who need counseling,” Bondi said in a press appearance on Wednesday evening.