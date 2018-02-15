Twitter Mourns Aaron Feis, ‘Hero’ Coach Who Shielded Students From Bullets in Florida School Shooting

The nation was rocked by the news of a tragic school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, and now people are taking to Twitter to mourn the “hero coach” who shielded student from bullets during the terrible incident.

According to reports, Aaron Feis was a “football coach & security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS. He stepped in front of many students to protect them from bullets.”

One student reportedly told Fox News, “He sprinted with everything he had towards it to make sure everybody was safe, and I heard that he got in front of a couple people and shielded them, and he actually took the bullets for them.”

Many people have taken to honoring the fallen hero with messages of support and sympathy.

Reports say Coach Aaron Feis has passed away from woulds he sustained while using his body to sheild students from the #ParklandShooting. I‘m praying for his family & friends. He showed true bravery & selflessness. There is no greater deed than sacrificing your life. 🙏🏻#HERO pic.twitter.com/3ROn355lg9 — DCBlueStar ⚡️ (@DCBlueStar) February 15, 2018

“Some heroes wear Gatorade towels over their shoulders. Aaron Feis sacrificed his body for his students in the Florida school shooting,” wrote one person.

Another user wrote that Feis “is the definition of an American Hero. We need more people in this crazy world like him.”

Football Coach Aaron Feis, 37-years-old, was a victim of gun violence yesterday when he jumped in front of his students to protect them from the shooter. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/gVl6nqJ6mU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 15, 2018

Following the Florida high school shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities eventually released the identity of the shooter as Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is reportedly a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Miami Herald. According to posts on a since-deleted Instagram purportedly belonging to Cruz, he has a penchant for knives and guns.

Per reports prior to Cruz being identified, the shooter was described to CNN news affiliate, WSVN, as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. He was last seen on the west side of a three-story building on campus.

The father of a student at the high school said the suspect pulled a fire alarm and opened fire as students left their classrooms and went into the hallway, WKBN reports.

A student at the school told reporters, “We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today. And we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

Not long after law enforcement arrived on scene, the Broward county school board begin tweeting information about the shooting.

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” they explained in their first tweet.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available,” a subsequent tweet read.