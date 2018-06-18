Florida Man Asks Police to Test Meth so He Can Press Charges Against Drug Dealer

A Florida man is facing charges after asking police to test methamphetamine so that he could sue his drug dealer.

Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, Florida, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after a “violent reaction” to the drug led him requesting police to test it so that he could sue his dealer.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: If you believe you were sold bad drugs, we are offering a free service to test them for you,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that has since been shared more than 40,000 times. “Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, found himself in a situation where he thought someone sold him the wrong illegal narcotic.”

According to authorities, Kelly called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, June 12, and claimed that he believed his dealer had sold him the wrong illegal narcotic after he suffered a “bad reaction” after he smoking what he believed to be methamphetamine. Believing that the “violent reaction” was proof that he had been sold the wrong narcotic, he requested that the police test the drugs that he had purchased a week earlier in the hopes of “pressing charges” against his dealer and sending him to jail.

“In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Kelly arrived to the police station a short while later with “a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil,” which officers were more than happy to test for him. A test of the narcotics revealed that Kelly did in fact have methamphetamine and he was taken into police custody.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office offered to do the same for anyone else who believes they may have been sold incorrect or bad narcotics.

“Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase,” they concluded their Facebook post.



Kelly is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail on $5,000 bond.