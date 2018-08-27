Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Dead at the Scene,’ Police Say

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

One suspect in the mass shooting at a Madden NFL 2019 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida is “dead at the scene,” authorities say. But police haven’t ruled out the possibility of a second shooter.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

They later added, “One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted.”

They also advised that police were performing a search if The Landing and that people shelter in place.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting”

Police were alerted to the Jacksonville Landing shopping center Sunday aftternoon after shots were fired during a Madden NFL 19 tournament being hosted at the location.

No official injury or death toll has been released, but Vic Micolucci, news anchor for local TV station WJXT, reported 11 people shot and four people who had been killed.

A reporter for CBS-47 has reported that people are still hiding in the Landing, with authorities requesting them to call 911 so they can be found.

