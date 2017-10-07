Crowds at Florida Gators Game Honor Tom Petty With Singalong

Tom Petty’s death stunned fans around the world, but it was his hometown of Gainesville, Florida that honored his life in the best way they could.

During Saturday’s Florida Gators game against Louisiana State University, the crowds paid tribute to Petty with the entire Ben Hill Griffith stadium crowd singing his 1989 hit, “I Won’t Back Down.”

The Florida Gators account shared the video to their Twitter with the caption, “This one’s for you, Tom Petty.”

Fans on social media were in love with the tribute, many asking for the team to make it a tradition at every game.

This needs to become a tradition — Charles Fraga (@FragnificentKW) October 7, 2017

This needs to be a new tradition for sure! — Jillian ⚓️ (@jillianb02) October 7, 2017

Love this. Wish I’d been there today. Even with a losss I still love my Gators! 🐊🐊🐊 and I will forever miss @tompetty — Lori Howard (@chetsbabe) October 7, 2017

Brings a tear to your eye. Man was a legend — Peter J Ratzke (@pjrat41) October 7, 2017

While the Gators did not win the game against LSU, fans were not too mad after seeing that tribute.