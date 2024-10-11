Florida Family Finds Alligator in Their Home in Hurricane Milton Aftermath

A Florida family returning to assess hurricane damage discovered an unexpected houseguest: an alligator lounging near their front door.

As Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 behemoth, carved a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, it left in its wake not only flooded homes and power outages but also displaced wildlife seeking refuge in the most unexpected places.

A video capturing the homeowners’ startling encounter has gone viral, showcasing the surreal moments as they cautiously open their front door. Water cascades out, revealing their unwelcome visitor – an alligator seemingly unfazed by the human intrusion. The residents’ initial shock, punctuated by an exclamation of “holy s—,” quickly gives way to a blend of humor and resignation.

The homeowners captioned their wild encounter: “Came home to a flood … and a new pet crocodile!” While the caption identifies the reptile as a crocodile, experts suggest it’s more likely an alligator, given their prevalence in Florida.

This incident, while extraordinary, is not isolated. As Hurricane Milton’s floodwaters recede, similar encounters are being reported across the state. Wildlife experts had warned of such possibilities in the lead-up to the storm. Chris Gillette, who operates Bellowing Acres, an animal rescue facility in northern Florida, spoke to the Wall Street Journal, alerting residents about the likelihood of encountering displaced wildlife.

“Alligators really want nothing to do with us,” Gillette explained. “But don’t go into alligator habitat, which is anywhere that has become flooded, especially if you can’t see.” He specifically highlighted the danger posed by alligators, noting their ability to hold their breath for up to six hours, allowing them to travel considerable distances in floodwaters.

Another hair-raising encounter occurred when a Florida resident, sitting in his car amidst floodwaters, witnessed an alligator chomping on his vehicle’s tire. The man’s startled reaction, captured on video, shows the real dangers these predators pose after a storm. “That was a big f—ing alligator that just bit our tire!” the man exclaimed in the chilling footage.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the multifaceted challenges faced by Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Milton. The storm, the first major hurricane to make direct landfall in Tampa Bay in over a century, left a trail of devastation in its wake. More than two million homes and businesses lost power, and over 125 homes were destroyed in St. Lucie County alone.

The human toll has been equally devastating, with at least nine fatalities reported across multiple counties. Cities along the Gulf Coast, including Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Venice, experienced dangerous 10-foot floods. Adding to the chaos, tornadoes spawned by the hurricane struck areas on the opposite coast from where Milton initially made landfall, causing further destruction.

In the face of such widespread devastation, encounters with wildlife might seem a secondary concern. However, they highlight the extensive ecosystem disruptions that accompany major weather events. As humans grapple with rebuilding their lives, they must also navigate the challenges posed by displaced animals struggling to survive in unfamiliar territories.