Fire Department’s Christmas Lights Show Goes Viral

Nothing says “tis the season” like a good Christmas light show, and this viral video of Colorado Fire Department’s light show will get you pumped for the holidays.

This epic light show video is the work of the Sterling Fire Department and Jason Bostron, who posted the video and told journalists, “Last week we took all of the shots for the video. It took me over 10 hours to edit it all to the music. I wanted to show some light to our amazing fire department.”

According to Rare, the local news station was so impressed with the light show that they played the entire thing. Afterwards it was quickly picked up by many news outlets and Bostron claims that it has been viewed “over 3 million” times collectively.

The song playing in the video is “Carol of the Bells” as performed by EDM-duo Capitol Kings. It originally appeared on the ‘Tis The Season To Be Gotee Too holiday compilation album.