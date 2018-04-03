9-Year-Old Boy Fights for His Life Against Mystery Illness

A 9-year-old boy from New Mexico is fighting for his life iafter he was diagnosed with a mystery illness that is destroying his lungs.

ABC 57 via CNN reports 9-year-old Fernando Granados of Farmington, New Mexico fell ill Jan. 28 and has ever since, been sick with an illness that has gradually been destroying his lungs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Coming from a farming community where barns and sheds are common, Fernando initially tested positive for the airborne virus, Hantavirus, an often deadly illness that spreads through mice and rat droppings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no cure for the Hantavirus and about one in three people who contract the airborne illness will die. It cannot be spread from person to person.

Fernando’s father George Hernandez told the news agency everything changed when one morning their “outgoing” son woke up sick and vomiting. Hours later and upon returning from school, he was rushed to the ER.

Staying in the hospital for eight days, the boy was eventually sent home with a respiratory machine. However, on the eve of his ninth birthday on Feb. 10, Fernando was airlifted from the New Mexico hospital to a Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

“He’s had a really rough time since he’s been here. It’s a roller coaster,” Hernandez said, telling the news agency that his son has been in and out of a medically induced coma for more than a month.

With the boy’s lungs failing, Hernandez says doctors have been trying to get Fernando’s lungs “going because they’re so stiff.”

“[They] told me it’s like having a brick in there,” he said, adding he is unsure how his son contracted it as they are “clean freaks.”

However, earlier this month, the family discovered Fernando’s tests came back negative on the Hantavirus, further confusing the family as his condition has not yet improved.

“That’s what the doctors are saying, that it’s not Hantavirus anymore,” Hernandez said. “It’s just confusing, so you don’t know what’s going on.”

While the Hantavirus has been ruled out, Fernando’s family said it “gives them hope” that whatever is ailing their 9-year-old son, a cure can be found.

“He’s still in a bad spot but we’re definitely more optimistic than the first few weeks,” Hernandez said.

Granados’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the unexpected medical and travel costs.