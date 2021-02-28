FBI 'Aware' of American Airlines Flight's Reported Close Encounter With 'Fast-Moving' UFO

✖

The FBI won't confirm they're investigating an unidentified flying object reported by an American Airlines flight in New Mexico Sunday, but they have noted they are aware. According to The Daily Mail, the incident occurred at 36,000 around the north of New Mexico. AA Flight 2292 encountered what was reported as a "long cylindrical object" moving at a fast rate of speed.

"We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot says after asking if "any targets" were in the air according to Fox News. "I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise-missile type of thing. Moving really fast and went right over the top of us."

Purported AUDIO of American Airlines flight crew witnessing a "long cylindrical" UFO over New Mexico. Allegedly from yesterday (Feb 21). @Aviation_Intel has the full developing story at @thedrive - https://t.co/V5WwThMrxQ#ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/p125Y50yji — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) February 22, 2021

The FBI was notified of the incident and responded to a request from Fox News. "The FBI is aware of the reported incident," FBI spokesperson Frank Connor wrote to Fox News. "While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI."

The Daily Mail adds that a similar incident occurred in the same area three years earlier. That sighting involved a Learjet and Airbus reporting a "mysterious object" flying over them on Feb. 24, 2018. Each aircraft reported incidents minutes apart.

"I don't know what it was, it wasn't an airplane but it was - the path was going in the opposite direction," the Learjet 36 pilot told air traffic control. The other pilot, another American Airlines craft, reported a similar encounter shortly after. "Yeah, something just passed over us, like a - I don't know what it was. But it was at least two, three thousand feet above us. Yeah, it passed right over the top of us."

New Mexico has a long history of UFO activity across the years. It is technically the birthplace of the UFO phenomenon following the crash at Corona, near Roswell, New Mexico. While initial reports at the time indicated a UFO had crashed and recovered at the scene, the story that followed changed to reflect a weather balloon, planting seeds of doubt that continue to this day.