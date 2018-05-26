Father of Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancee’s Upcoming Baby Revealed

Shayanna Jenkins, the former fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, is expecting another child and the father’s name has been revealed.

According to Radar Online, the baby’s father is Dino Guilmette, a 39-year-old former boxer how now owns a bar. The Long Island native said he met Jenkins last year through mutual friends, and the baby girl is due in June.

“We just hit it off from the beginning,” Guilmette told Radar.

“I’m going to have my hands full but I’m happy about it,” Guilmette continued. “I’m excited. It’s my daughter.”

Guilmette said the new baby will have two sisters because he has a daughter from a previous relationship. Jenkins also has a daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, from her relationship with Hernandez.

The bar owner said he did like the negative coverage surrounding Jenkins’ pregnancy and “didn’t care one bit” about Jenkins’ previous relationship with Hernandez.

“There are a lot of ugly comments out there. I don’t listen to them. I tune them out any way,” he said.

Guilmette’s father, Bill, also told Radar he was excited for his new granddaughter. He also does not care about Jenkins’ past with Hernandez.

“That’s another era in our life that’s completely done and over with,” Bill told Radar. “But I feel bad for Aaron too. I did some research. His father was a fantastic person. When he died, I think that’s when everything went downhill for Aaron. Besides all the injuries to his brain. I mean he had the worst case of degenerative brain disorder when they autopsied his brain.”

Jenkins broke the news of her pregnancy in a private Instagram account post.

“Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate,” she said. “I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter… We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin.”

Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots when he was attested for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd during the 2013 off-season. He was later released by the Patriots and found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison for Llyod’s murder.

In 2017, Hernandez was tried for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado, but was acquitted. Days after the trial ended, he was took his own life in his prison cell. Since Massachusetts courts follow the legal rule known as “abatement ab initio,” the conviction on Lloyd’s murder was vacated because Hernandez was appealing the verdict.

In November 2017, Dr. Ann McKee, the director of Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, said Hernandez’s brain was severely damaged by CTE.

“In any individual, we can’t take the pathology and explain the behavior,” McKee explained at the time. “But we can say collectively, in our collective experience, that individuals with CTE and CTE of this severity have difficulty with impulse control, decision making, inhibition or impulses or aggression, often emotional volatility and rage behavior.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Shayanna Jenkins