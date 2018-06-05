Family Posts Blistering Obituary About Dead Mother Who Abandoned Husband and Two Kids

An 80-year-old woman who died last week “will not be missed,” according to a brutally honest and biting obituary the family wrote.

Kathleen Dehmlow, 80, of Wabasso, Minnesota lived a scandalous life and burned a few bridges along the way, according to her obituary, which was published in the Redwood Gazette after she passed away Thursday.

After marrying her husband, Dennis Dehmlow, and having two children, named Gina and Jay, Dehmlow’s life became something of a Lifetime movie when “in 1962 she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California,” the obituary reads.

“She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk,” it continues.

“She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

A photograph of the blistering obituary was shared by a Twitter user and quickly gained traction, many stunned by the unusual commemoration of Dehmlow’s life.

“Paragraph 1: ok Paragraph 2: ok Paragraph 3: wait Paragraph 4: OH Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM*” one person wrote their reaction to reading the piece.

“‘I never looked back after i told those brats i was going to the store for candy. I always knew theyd turn out to be assholes’ – kathleen dehmlow,” another Twitter user imagined a quote from Dehmlow.

“Jay and Gina don’t play!” commented somebody else.

The obituary seemed to pique the interest of several others, though, with many ready to dig for more answers to the burning questions left unanswered by the brief six sentence piece.

“So… what’s dennis’ story?” one person questioned, likely a fan of the statement “there are two sides to every story.”

Another person was more curious about what happened to Lyle and the baby, and if possibly there is a second, perhaps kinder, obituary for Kathleen Dehmlow out there somewhere, with the Twitter user writing “what about Lyle’s kid? Did she have it? Did Lyle’s baby write another obituary?”

Unfortunately, as of right now, there is currently only a single, biting, blistering, and brutally honest obituary circulating for Dehmlow.