Family Dollar Recalling Dozens of Products

Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of over-the-counter drugs, medical devices, and other healthcare products sold at its stores nationwide. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that the company issued the multistate recall "out of an abundance of caution" after the products were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The recall, issued by Family Dollar on Oct. 5, includes toothpaste, mouthwash, cold and flu medicine, several brands of aspirin, laxatives, pain relievers, antacids, eye drops, and ointments, with impacted products including NyQuil, Crest, Colgate, Aleve, Vicks, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, and Listerine, among many others. The complete list of recalled products, as well as their SKU numbers, can be found here. The recalled products were shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023 and sold at those stores between June 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023. The products were sold at stores in 23 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Family Dollar issued the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" after it was discovered the affected products were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar. The FDA said no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this voluntary recall have been reported to date.

Due to the potential risks associated with the products, Family Dollar and the FDA have urged consumers who purchased the products to return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. Those with further questions can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Adverse reactions or quality problems can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Amid the recall, Family Dollar is in the process of notifying "its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product." The FDA notice said the recall goes to the retail store level, but "not all of the products listed were sent to all stores."