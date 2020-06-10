Family Confirms Tylee Ryan's Remains Were Also Found, and the Public Is Devastated
The family of Tylee Ryan has confirmed that her remains were found alongside those of her brother J.J. Vallow, and those who have been following the case are devastated. Ryan, 17, and Vallow, 7, have been missing since the fall. Their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell previously claimed that the children were alive and well.
Lori was taken into custody by police in January, after failing to produce the children. Daybell was arrested on Tuesday, while authorities searched his home and property. The story of the missing kids first caught the attention of many, after Lori and Daybell were found to have taken a trip to Hawaii to get married, just weeks after the children were suspected to be missing. In light of the news, many have taken to Twitter to shared how heartbroken they are by the development in the story. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
BREAKING: Woodcock and Ryan family confirm the worst. JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan found dead. Official statements will come from authorities. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/zSCMYANeLD— Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020
I hoped against hope it wouldn't end this way.
R.I.P JJ & Tylee.
May justice be swift and severe.— Julie Muriuki (@mamayaimani) June 10, 2020
😢😢— Carmel Warburton (@carmel1087) June 10, 2020
Our prayers are with the family of these precious souls.— Kelly Leigh (@KHNashville) June 10, 2020
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬— Tallen🇨🇦 (@Tallen_321) June 10, 2020
Absolutely tragic. My heart just sunk. Months of following this twisted web and so sad it ends like this.— Joanna (@janabana2) June 10, 2020
Horribly horribly heartbreaking.— Ellys Carte Blanche 🦋 (@TVPartyPlanner) June 10, 2020
I’m so upset about this 😭 hope they rot in prison— Carly Lauren (@MissCarlyLauren) June 10, 2020
God bless them all. 💔— $paigefleming1970 (@MPaigeFleming) June 10, 2020
Now I really hate how many times that poor excuse for a mother has been shown smiling since this started. RIP babies💔— Jenny Sniffin (@JSniffin) June 10, 2020
They easily could have gone under the radar but the family and the public kept pushing for justice. I hope the family finds peace in this horrible tragedy 🙏— savanna mesch (@savanna_mesch) June 10, 2020
I'm sitting here crying thinking about all those who have suffered because of #ChadDaybell & #LoriVallow. I'm thinking about those that have been killed, as well as those that have to live through their pain as they grieve.
I hate this outcome.
R.I.P. #JJVallow & #TyleeRyan— TheRedWineGal🍷 (@TheRedWineGal) June 10, 2020
I hope to god they didn't make them suffer. These kids suffered enough having these two smirking murderers in their lives.— Pixie XXIII (@PixieXXIII) June 10, 2020
So very sad, may their souls rest in peace.— Sully (@Azdancingqueen) June 10, 2020
Awful! Lord, please rest their souls 🙏🏾— Matt (@mattfr0mphilly) June 10, 2020