Family Confirms Tylee Ryan's Remains Were Also Found, and the Public Is Devastated

The family of Tylee Ryan has confirmed that her remains were found alongside those of her brother J.J. Vallow, and those who have been following the case are devastated. Ryan, 17, and Vallow, 7, have been missing since the fall. Their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell previously claimed that the children were alive and well.

Lori was taken into custody by police in January, after failing to produce the children. Daybell was arrested on Tuesday, while authorities searched his home and property. The story of the missing kids first caught the attention of many, after Lori and Daybell were found to have taken a trip to Hawaii to get married, just weeks after the children were suspected to be missing. In light of the news, many have taken to Twitter to shared how heartbroken they are by the development in the story. Scroll down to see what they are saying.