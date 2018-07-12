Facebook Down for Android Users Across US and Europe

Facebook is down for Android users across the world, with reports surfacing that many are having issues even opening the app.

Hundreds of users are reporting a “total blackout” of Facebook affecting Android users across the world, most notably in the United States and countries across Europe. According to Down Detector, the issue first began at 8:29 a.m. ET affecting users in parts of South America, northern Africa, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia, with the most reports surfacing from the U.S. and Europe, with 44 percent of people reporting a total blackout, 30 percent having issues logging in, and 24 percent reporting the issue centering around the app.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been trying since 6 am I’ve tried installing and uninstalling it 3 times and powered off my phone twice a soon as it installed the new update it’s crashed and continues to crash Everytime I try to open the app when will this be fixed,” one person described the issue on Down Detector.

Several others reported having the same issue, claiming that uninstalling and reinstalling the app did not fix the issue.

As reports that the social media and networking site was down began to surface, disgruntled users took to other forms of social media to express their grief and frustrations in an attempt to resolve the issue.

“Well, this is cool. The Facebook app is not working for me. I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled and restarted my phone. Nothing is working. It crashes immediately after it opens,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Well, this is cool. The @facebook app is not working for me. I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled and restarted my phone. Nothing is working. It crashes immediately after it opens. — Amy (@WhyMySoAmy) July 12, 2018

“It keeps crashing. Just started happening today on my Android phone and Tablet. When will it be fixed?” another person wrote.

@facebook #facebookdown It keeps crashing. Just started happening today on my Android phone and Tablet. When will it be fixed? — LoveUSA (@Love_USA_Too) July 12, 2018

“Facebook crashing every 2 seconds on my Google Pixel 2, Sounds like a widespread outage first reported in the UK,” another commented.

.@facebook crashing every 2 seconds on my @Google #Pixel2. Sounds like a widespread #outqge first reported in the UK.

.

.

Oh well. Guess I’m forced to be productive this morning.#facebookdown — Luke Skibba (@lukeskibba) July 12, 2018

In a statement released to Express.co.uk, Facebook acknowledged the issue.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said.

The Facebook app crash comes just one day after the most recent update for Android was issued, with Android devices generally auto-updating. However, it is not known if the update has any relation to the current issues some users are experiencing.